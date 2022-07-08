Last updated on .From the section European Football

Angel di Maria made 26 appearances for PSG last season, scoring five goals

Angel di Maria has joined Juventus on a free transfer, agreeing a one-year contract.

The Argentina winger, 34, left Paris St-Germain at the end of last season after seven years.

Manchester United paid a then-British record fee of £59.7m to sign Di Maria from Real Madrid in 2014, but sold him to PSG for £44.3m a year later.

Di Maria won five French league titles with PSG, scoring 92 goals in 295 games.

Meanwhile, France midfielder Paul Pogba has arrived in Turin, with his move to Juventus set to be confirmed.

Pogba, 29, left United at the end of his contract this summer and is returning to Juventus six years after the Premier League club re-signed him for a then world record £89m fee.