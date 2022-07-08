Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Shaun MacDonald made 37 appearances for Torquay United last season

Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald on a free transfer from Torquay United.

The 25-year-old was named Torquay's player of the season as the club finished 11th in the National League.

The stopper kept 14 clean sheets in 37 appearances last season and has signed a one-year contract with the League One side.

"We are really pleased to have Shaun join us," head coach Wade Elliott told the club's website external-link .

"He's come off the back of a really good season with Torquay. He's a good personality and we are excited to have him here."

