Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jake Taylor (right) helped Port Vale to promotion with victory over Mansfield in last season's League Two play-off final

Morecambe have completed the signing of midfielder Jake Taylor from fellow League One side Port Vale.

The 23-year-old joins the Shrimps after helping his former side to promotion via the League Two play-off final last season.

Taylor, who began his youth career with Manchester United, said he was "delighted" to join Morecambe.

"I just wanted to go to a club where I felt wanted, play regularly and express myself," he said.

"As a player you want to play at the highest level possible, it is the unknown for me, it is a step up but hopefully, as a team and individually, we can have a good season."

The midfielder trained with his new club on Friday and will be available for the Shrimps' second pre-season friendly on Saturday, when Derek Adams' team head to Macclesfield.