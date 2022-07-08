Jake Taylor: Morecambe sign midfielder from Port Vale
Last updated on .From the section Morecambe
Morecambe have completed the signing of midfielder Jake Taylor from fellow League One side Port Vale.
The 23-year-old joins the Shrimps after helping his former side to promotion via the League Two play-off final last season.
Taylor, who began his youth career with Manchester United, said he was "delighted" to join Morecambe.
"I just wanted to go to a club where I felt wanted, play regularly and express myself," he said.
"As a player you want to play at the highest level possible, it is the unknown for me, it is a step up but hopefully, as a team and individually, we can have a good season."
The midfielder trained with his new club on Friday and will be available for the Shrimps' second pre-season friendly on Saturday, when Derek Adams' team head to Macclesfield.