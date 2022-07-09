Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Mansfield-born Will Swan scored one goal in 10 League Two last appearances last season while on loan at Port Vale

Mansfield Town have signed Nottingham Forest forward Will Swan on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old is the third summer signing by the Stags following the arrival of goalkeeper Scott Flinders and midfielder Hiram Boateng.

Swan, who made two Championship appearances as a substitute for Forest in 2020-21, also spent time on loan in League Two with Port Vale that season.

"He'll bring youth and energy to the team," Stags boss Nigel Clough said.

"He's a good all-round striker and a good finisher, given the opportunity."

