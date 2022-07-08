Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group C
NetherlandsNetherlands20:00SwedenSweden
Venue: Bramall Lane

Euro 2022: Netherlands 'itching' to begin title defence against Sweden

Women's Euro 2022 - Netherlands v Sweden
Date: Saturday, 9 July Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Netherlands manager Mark Parsons says his players are "itching" to begin their European Women's Championship defence against Sweden on Saturday.

The Dutch won the tournament in 2017, although Parsons is leading them for the first time at a major tournament.

He replaced Sarina Wiegman, who is now in charge of England's national team, in May last year.

"We're ready to play," he said. "After you see a few games on TV you're just itching to get out there and play."

The Dutch have not had the best preparations with key players Lieke Martens and Danielle van de Donk only recently returning from injury.

They were also beaten 5-1 by England last month, but Parsons believes they are in much better shape now.

"We have one or two players that we'll find out about [their fitness] today, but things look positive," he added.

"We're in a position better than we'd hoped for three and a half weeks ago."

Sweden were beaten by the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

However, they have consistently improved since then and were silver medallists at the 2020 Olympics and won the Algarve Cup this year.

"Sweden were probably the best team in the Olympics, although they fell just short, and they've done well to continue moving forward," Parsons added.

"They are a very experienced team with great communication on and off the pitch. Will have to be at our best."

Sweden are unbeaten so far this year but coach Peter Gerhardsson knows his side are in for a difficult test against the 2017 champions.

"It's a tough first game," he said.

"It's always good to start well because if you win this kind of game you show a high level from the start. Then hopefully it's a long tournament and you can grow into it."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11004133
2England11001013
3Austria100101-10
4Northern Ireland100114-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11004133
2Germany11001013
3Denmark100101-10
4Finland100114-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands00000000
2Portugal00000000
3Sweden00000000
4Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2France00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Italy00000000
View full Women's European Championship tables

