Premier League quizzes: Can you get these 80 questions right?

Excited about the Premier League season?

Been paying attention during the summer? Want to answer 80 questions right now?

Five quizzes, one page, let's go.

Can you rank these summer signings in order of their transfer fee?

Right one down, four to go. Can you remember the top 25 Premier League goalscorers last season?

Can you name the top 25 Premier League goalscorers from the 2021-22 season?

Almost halfway now. Which Premier League team did these players join this summer?

Can you name these Premier League summer signings from their photos? Some are easier than others.

Can you name these Premier League summer signings?

Final one. Can you name the top 25 Premier League scorers ever?

Can you name the top 25 Premier League scorers?

Let us know what you got out of 80 in the comments below.

  • Comment posted by MikkyMo73, today at 19:50

    57/80

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:55

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Please try again.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:49

    Rob Green, Dion Dublin and Nedum Onuoha, did you all not learn anything from Chris Waddle's predictions last season?

  • Comment posted by inigma81, today at 19:49

    Mane is equal to Dion Dublin. I like that

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 19:48

    I couldn't be arsed doing the quizzes.

  • Comment posted by Kenkwondo, today at 19:45

    33/80 Humbling

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 19:59

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Now if Everton were to get 33 points from a possible 80 they would be over the moon. 😁

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:43

    Q: Most annoying poster on the BBC HYSs?

    A: kevmorris

    • Reply posted by Kvin, today at 20:03

      Kvin replied:
      This guy. 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:40

    Will the three BBC pundits who have Man Utd in their top four placings, please go and hide their heads in shame.

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 19:36

    Can I have a crate of whatever Rob Green is drinking please? Should keep me plastered for the entire season!

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 19:34

    what team went 30 years without winning the league
    and cant score in 3 finals

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:39

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Name the only poster who thinks Liverpool is spelt as 'Varpool'?

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 19:34

    I'm guessing a Man Utd player must be mentioned as there is a HYS on a very random thing!

    • Reply posted by jimsmith, today at 20:23

      jimsmith replied:
      Mate I am a WHUFC supporter but if we are talking about BBC being disproportionate in their coverage we have had an HYS on a LFC squad player extending their contract (Gomes)

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:33

    Who else got 40 correct?

  • Comment posted by FreddieThe Frog, today at 19:07

    It's happened people. 48 hours ago the whole BBC football page given over to the brilliant Lionesses. No one buried article....

    Legacy is what legacy does.

    • Reply posted by FreddieThe Frog, today at 19:10

      FreddieThe Frog replied:
      What are you talking about? Of course the BBC wouldn't flood the place with stuff and then move on like a butterfly.

      What were you thinking? Go slap yourself.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 19:05

    You missed one question will teams in red get 12 or more penalties more than any other team 🤔

    • Reply posted by FreddieThe Frog, today at 19:08

      FreddieThe Frog replied:
      No.... Man City play in Light blue and white..

  • Comment posted by gregadeth, today at 18:54

    Ummm...what are we supposed to be commenting on here, how we think we done/might do in their silly quiz?? I suppose we could just try and upset each other like normal but i just have a feeling the BBC have something better in mind for us. Or not.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:01

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Fascinating stuff.

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 18:52

    Yawn.

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 18:51

    No HYS about rob green predicting Manchester United finishing 2nd?

    • Reply posted by adradley, today at 19:13

      adradley replied:
      Stop all this HYS nonsense. Nobody is having a hysterectomy! Ok! 😁

  • Comment posted by Doctor Spin, today at 18:46

    The most trivial question however is why are Manchester City increasing their stadium capacity when they don't currently sell it out

    • Reply posted by rack of lamb, today at 18:50

      rack of lamb replied:
      It’s for renaming rights worth a £billion a season.

      Going to be called The Really Emptyhad

      #freeronnie……the man nobody wants

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:46

    What a waste of time. Those at the BBC clearly have far too much time on their hands at the licence fee payers expense to dream up such a superfluous webpage. Tinpot journalism at its best.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:02

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      That you can't get enough of 🤣

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 18:37

    dont want 2 brag but Got every answer right within 39 seconds..

    what I dont know about football aint worth knowing. FACT

    • Reply posted by rack of lamb, today at 18:45

      rack of lamb replied:
      Tell me this then.

      Where’s Ronnie going ?

      #freeronnie

  • Comment posted by Jay74, today at 18:36

    What an odd reason to open a HYS.

    • Reply posted by common sense, today at 18:54

      common sense replied:
      Most successful computer game in 1994:
      A complete waste of time (Monty Python)

