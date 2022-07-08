Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Carl Rushworth has featured for Brighton's Under-23 side in the Papa John's Trophy

Lincoln City have signed goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club, but featured 46 times for League Two side Walsall on loan last season.

Rushworth earned his first England Under-21 call up last year, but is yet to make an international appearance.

"He is an outstanding goalkeeper, with the attributes to play at the highest level," Imps boss Mark Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Lincoln faced competition for Rushworth from a number of League One rivals.

"We have tracked Carl and made Brighton aware of our interest in him for several months, so we are delighted that everything has now been agreed," he continued.

Lincoln City now have three first-team goalkeepers on their books, with Jordan Wright arriving from Nottingham Forest in January while Sam Long spent time on loan at Drogheda last term.

"In Sam and Jordan we have two really talented young goalkeepers of our own and we remain committed to their continued individual long-term development," Kennedy said.

