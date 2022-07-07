Close menu

Jack Wilshere: Ex-Arsenal, West Ham and England midfielder retires

Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Arsenal, West Ham and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has announced his retirement from football aged 30.

Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won two FA Cups after making his debut as a 16-year-old.

He later had spells at West Ham, Bolton, Bournemouth and Danish side AGF Aarhus.

In a statement on Instagram, Wilshere - who won 34 England caps - said his career has been "slipping away in recent times".

"It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career," he said.

"From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived my dream."

Before signing for AGF in February, Wilshere had only played 36 games since leaving Arsenal in 2018.

Injuries plagued his career while he was also without a club for a period during the 2020-21 season.

"In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give," he said.

"Having played at the very highest level I have always held such ambitions within the game and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at times.

"However, having had time to reflect and talk with those closest with me I know that now is the right time and despite the difficult moments I look back on my career with great pride at what I have achieved."

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 13:09

    Sad to see someone retire so early. Always remember him scoring the winning goal for Arsenal in the 2001 FA Cup Final against Liverpool. Biggest smash & grab in English football history.

  • Comment posted by gonemad, today at 13:09

    Not sad such a disrespectful young man. Had great opportunity and life but still slates Spurs and everyone/thing not Arsenal. Be a bit more gracious Jack.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 13:09

    As always, a pity when a player has to face retirement through injury, especially when he still had years left in the tank.

  • Comment posted by bromboy, today at 13:09

    Could have and should have achieved a lot more

  • Comment posted by Neville Bartos, today at 13:09

    Had one good game against Barcelona, so was lauded for years. Only in England.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:09

    Could have been one of the greatest talents this country has ever seen if it were not for injures. I remember him and Craig Eastmond winning the FA Youth Cup like it was yesterday, he looked on another level.
    Still scored some of the best ever Arsenal goals of his generation, just ask MOTD!

    Now a new chapter begins and he’s got a whole new career ahead of him. Best of luck for the future.

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 13:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jonno83, today at 13:08

    Such a shame. Had all the talent in the world as a youngster, what could have been for club and country

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 13:08

    I genuinely can't remember many more exciting players than Jack when he broke into the Arsenal team. While it almost goes without saying injuries meant he never fulfilled his full potential, not many players win 2 FA Cups, score a Premier League goal of the season and play 34 times for England.

    Thanks Jack and wish you all the best in the next steps in your life.

  • Comment posted by Shemanator, today at 13:08

    He's got to go...Wilshire Out

  • Comment posted by wandrinfox, today at 13:08

    Such a shame to see a player's career blighted by injury. I wish him well for the future.

  • Comment posted by Andez, today at 13:08

    First time I ever saw this kid live he was skinning Galacticos at the Emirates Cup. Great potential but sadly unfulfilled.

    However this man has 2 fa cups, a man of the match vs prime Barcelona at only 19 years old and plenty of fines from the FA. Not bad in all honesty.

  • Comment posted by Madgooner, today at 13:08

    Gutted for the lad. Hope we give him a coaching role at the club - look after your own Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 13:08

    Very similar to when Steve Coppell retired at 28. JW will be missed.

  • Comment posted by Intelligent Guy, today at 13:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by MerryKerry, today at 13:07

    I thought he'd packed it in more than five years ago. Even Paddy McGuinness has had more playing time on Premiership grounds than Jack in that time :)

  • Comment posted by PEWLASTIC, today at 13:07

    Do us all a favour jack, please do not become another tv pundit.

  • Comment posted by yelllowarmy77, today at 13:07

    Thought he retired when he went to Bournemouth, isn't that what retired people do????

  • Comment posted by atlowe, today at 13:07

    Top player. Could have been England's main man in midfield. Good luck.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 13:07

    No offence to the guy but why is this even a headline?😂You're hardly going to have lots of people reminiscing about his stellar career. I suppose his career sort of mirrors Arsenal's decline in the last 15 years

