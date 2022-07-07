Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ajax have signed winger Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham in a £26.4m deal.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international, who previously played for Ajax at youth level, has signed a five-year contract.

Bergwijn scored eight goals in 81 appearances for Spurs, after joining from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020.

"It is indicative of Steven's ambition that he chose to make the step to Ajax," said head coach Alfred Schreuder.

"He is a player with many qualities. He has enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented.

"Of course, I am happy that we were able to sign him, he adds new quality to our team."

