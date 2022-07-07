Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Derby captain Tom Lawrence is set to join Rangers over the weekend after the Wales midfielder decided to make the move to Ibrox instead of Sheffield United. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic target Vinicius Souza is ready to complete a move to La Liga side Espanyol from Lommel in Belgium. (Football Scotland) external-link

MK Dons want Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan after the 20-year-old impressed at Tranmere Rovers last season. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson, 20, looks set to join Championship side Dundee on a season-long loan. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is confident Carl Starfelt will be fit for their Premiership opener with Aberdeen at the end of the month after the defender picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Sweden. (Express) external-link

Ange Postecoglou has challenged Mikey Johnston to show his ability on a consistent basis, telling the winger he has to match the level shown by the likes of Jota if he wants to win a regular place in the Celtic team. (Herald) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson insists he's not worried about losing Josh Doig this summer with Serie A sides Bologna and Verona credited with interest in the 20-year-old left back. (Daily Record) external-link

Lee Johnson reveals that defender Rocky Bushiri has "turned down a couple of moves" as the Belgian defender looks to settle at Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link