Sarah McFadden and Ada Hegerberg were locked in a battle for the entire match

What do Ellen White and Ada Hegerberg have in common?

They've both been kept quiet by Sarah McFadden.

"I hope she has more bruises than me," McFadden laughed when asking about getting the better of the returning Norwegian striker.

McFadden was handed the captain's armband after captain Marissa Callaghan was named on the bench for Northern Ireland's historic debut at Euro 2022 in Southampton. She led from the back and stepped up to keep one of the fearsome attackers in world football quiet.

Hegerberg, making her return to tournament football for the first time since 2017, was constantly embroiled in a battle with the 35-year-old from the first whistle, with the pair seemingly joined at the hip for the duration as McFadden stalker her every move.

While Norway won the game, there is no doubt that McFadden, who plays club football with Durham, came out on top against the Lyon Champions League winner, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

"It comes as a defensive unit, the back three - or back nine, as Kenny [Shiels, Northern Ireland manager] calls it - but it's nice we have stopped her from scoring," said McFadden.

"She is one of the best players and she was such a lovely girl. We knew the fans were coming in their thousands but to be that loud and out-chant anybody in that stadium - even Ada Hegerberg, who has played against the best players and best stadiums in the world, turns to me and says, 'this crowd are unbelievable'."

While there were mixed emotions following the 4-1 defeat, with the natural competitive disappointment balanced out by the joy of not only making it to the European stage, but scoring their maiden goal.

McFadden's daughter, Harper, supports her mum at St Mary's for Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 opener

It was also not the first time McFadden has been tasked with marking one of the most clinical forwards in the game and she managed to keep White quiet twice in World Cup qualifying.

Despite her recent success, McFadden credits daughter Harper, who is four, for changing her mentality when it comes to meeting world-class stars.

"Before I had Harper I had a lot of fear. We went to Holland, playing in front of 35,000 and I didn't enjoy one minute of it. I hated every moment.

"After that, it was like a switch in mentality. What's the point? I have all these amazing experiences all my life and I'm not enjoying them.

"Since I had Harper, I'm getting to play against some of the best players in the world. I want to give a good account of myself, and I want to be able to come off the pitch and be like to Harper, 'I played a Ballon d'Or winner last night and she didn't score'.

"It's little things now and that is the reason that we play. It's the same for all of us, we have so many people to inspire that we don't want to be disappointing.

"We want to build this game and this is the biggest occasion to do it. Every single person is trying to inspire our little country."

Leading NI out 'incredible'

The fitness of captain Callaghan following a toe injury was the 'will she, won't she?' story ahead of the first match, and she was only deemed to be fit enough for a place on the bench.

That meant Shiels had to hand the armband over to one of the experienced players who have helped guided Northern Ireland to success. Demi Vance, Julie Nelson and Kirsty McGuinness have all deputised in recent times, however it was McFadden who got the nod.

"It was just a conversation on the morning of the game. It was a really proud moment for everybody," she added.

"Me and Kenny, we have talked a lot about the captaincy. In the last European campaign, when Marissa wasn't playing I had it.

"He has shared it around the squad, sometimes somebody needs it more than somebody else and it is nice he can use it that way."

McFadden leads out Northern Ireland after Demi Vance (3) had to change her socks

When asked how her nerves were in the tunnel ahead of the match, McFadden joked that Vance caused a brief delay before the players were greeted by a wave of noise from the travelling Green and White Army in the historic moment.

"It was weird because Demi messed everything up, that's why we were so late," McFadden laughed. "She had the wrong socks on so I couldn't really think of anything other than getting Demi out of the tunnel.

"As soon as they said Northern Ireland were coming out there was that roar from the GAWA, and it was incredible to think we have these people supporting us.

While Callaghan came on at half-time at St Mary's, McFadden said she would have loved the midfielder to be the one to lead the team out.

"Of course I would have loved to walk about behind Marissa, but to carry that armband and for Kenny to give me that responsibility when Marissa wasn't able to do it was a great moment for me and my family," she added.

"It is the reason why we play. Me and Marissa, it's all we talk about since we have had kids. The only person we want to make happy is them.

"So after a game when we get to see our children you forget what you have just done, the game we have just played because that's all that matters at the end of the day - your family and the people who love you."