Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hopeful Raphinha future will be resolved soon

By Adam PopeBBC Sport

Leeds United

Raphinha
Raphinha scored as Leeds secured their Premier League status on the final day of last season at Brentford

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch hopes Raphinha's future can be resolved in the next few days before the squad travels to Australia for a pre-season tour.

The Brazil winger has been linked with Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Leeds fly out to the Gold Coast on Sunday for games against Aston Villa and Brisbane Roar, before heading to Perth to face Crystal Palace.

"Right now he's our player," Marsch said.

"We'll see what happens but there's a long way to go in the transfer window."

Raphinha, 25, joined Leeds from Rennes in 2020 and has been a key player for the West Yorkshire club, helping them retain their Premier League status last season.

The Brazil international will be hoping to feature for his national team at the World Cup in Qatar, which gets under way in November.

Speaking after Leeds' 4-0 friendly win against Blackpool on Thursday, Marsch added: "He [Raphinha] has hopes and dreams and we'll see how everything goes. I know he loves this team, this club and being here.

"We'll see how things progress. We have to wait and see what's happening in the next few days. There's urgency from his end to come up with a solution."

Marsch also confirmed that Leeds are hoping to add a striker during the transfer window, which would become their seventh summer signing.

On Thursday, the club signed Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra, 23, from Dutch club Feyenoord in a deal reportedly worth £21m.

He follows Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams to Elland Road this summer.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 23:17

    Raphinha's head has been in Barcelona since Christmas and his agent Deco has promised Raph that he will get him his transfer to Barcelona Chelsea's higher bid has been rebuffed by Raph/Deco & Barcelona cannot afford Raph's current market value but Deco/Barcelona are determined to frustrate other interested clubs. Leeds have his contract but agents hold all the power these days. RB Leeds cannot win

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 23:13

    Gonna miss you Raphinha if you go. Hope you do well wherever you end up next season. Cheers for the goals! MOT

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 23:13

    It’s been reported he would prefer Barcelona although God knows why anybody would want to go there. Imagine being offered £500k per week to play football with a £200tn release clause hanging over your head and wondering if you’re actually going to get paid every Friday!

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 23:18

      Mick replied:
      I think there’s a story to be told about poverty among footballers. At my local food bank you can’t move for current and former Barcelona players.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 23:11

    Me too. I’m on tenterhooks.

  • Comment posted by john570, today at 23:00

    Marsch on

  • Comment posted by freespeechisdead, today at 23:00

    Leeds need more Yanks!

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:53

    I think we will all be sorry to see him go but he will be gone soon. We've had a decent transfer window so far. Surprised we haven't gone for a centre half and we still need a centre forward but all things considered it's a bigger and broader squad and we really lacked that last season.

