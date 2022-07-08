Simone Magill was injured in the 79th minute in Southampton

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill has been ruled out of Euro 2022 after she sustained a serious knee injury in Thursday's Euro 2022 defeat by Norway.

Magill, 27, was helped off the pitch in tears in the 79th minute of her side's 4-1 defeat following a challenge by Norway's Maria Thorisdottir.

Manager Kenny Shiels said Magill, who signed for Aston Villa on Wednesday, will be a "big loss".

Midfielder Nadene Caldwell is also being assessed after taking a knock.

"We are worried about that [Magill's injury] more than anything," said Shiels in his post-match press conference.

"It's her knee. I'm a football coach, not a doctor, but I don't think the signs are good."

Caldwell was forced off at half-time after picking up a knock in the first half and will be assessed ahead of Monday's game with Austria.

Despite the scoreline, Northern Ireland produced a battling performance in their first ever game at a major tournament.

'We are behind her the whole way'

Sarah McFadden, who captained Northern Ireland in the absence of regular captain Marissa Callaghan, said there was a sombre mood when the extent of Magill's injury became clear.

"It was hard because we were sat in a room last night and it was like a wake," she said.

"It was so sad for her. We are behind her the whole way, every single one of us is behind her. She is part of her family and we all care for her deeply and we hope she is back as soon as possible.

Winger Lauren Wade said "no matter what you say no words are going to help how she is feeling".

"We are all one big family, we are all here to support her. She did say she was glad she got to play in some of it and we are with her every step of the way."

A major blow to Northern Ireland - analysis

BBC Sport's Andy Gray in Southampton

You feared by Magill's reaction to coming off that it was a bad injury, and Shiels all but confirmed the news in his post-match press conference.

There's no other way of looking at it, it's a massive blow to Northern Ireland. Magill is the focal point of the team and gives them not only a key attacking outlet, but crucial WSL experience in a young group of forwards.

It leaves Northern Ireland light on attacking options, with the two out-and-out strikers, Emily Wilson and Caitlin McGuinness, just 20 and 19 years of age.

It's also a cruel blow to a player who was set for a fresh start at Aston Villa after leaving Everton, and everyone will have their fingers crossed she can make a speedy recovery.