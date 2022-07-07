Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City's Matty Smith is sent-off by referee Jan Machálek in the second half

Ten-man Derry City fell to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie with Riga FC.

Gabriel Ramos put the Latvian visitors in front with five minutes remaining in the first half at the Brandywell.

On 66 minutes City's Matty Smith received a straight red card and moments later Oleksandr Filippov doubled Riga's lead.

Derry face an uphill battle in the second leg in Latvia next Thursday.

It wasn't the debut game as a manager in Europe that Ruaidhri Higgins would have hoped for.

After a slow start to the contest it was Riga who found their feet with winger Mikael Soisalo registering the first meaningful chance just less than 20 minutes in.

The Candystripes couldn't get a foothold in the game and they soon found themselves behind.

A sweeping ball down the left from Glody Ngonda sent Filippov scampering towards the byline and he managed to lift the ball back towards the penalty are for the onrushing Ramos to bundle the ball home.

In the second half the game became more open with Derry hoping to work their way back into the game having only won five ties in European competition before and the Foylesiders handed a debut to new signing Ryan Graydon after his move to Longford Town on the night.

However, the visitors were impressive throughout and having won their domestic league three years in a row prior to last season it was always going to be a difficult ask for Higgins' side.

Their task was made all that more difficult when Smith saw red after an altercation with Ngonda.

Douglas Aurelio danced into the box at the other end and after some old-fashioned wing-play he pulled it back for Filippov to sweep the ball home.

Will Patching's free-kick with a quarter of the game to play forced Nils Purins into a smart stop.

But deep into stoppage time Derry almost conceded a third when Riga substitute Yurchenko Vladlen had Maher beaten all ends up only to be denied by the crossbar.