Platini (left) was originally banned from football administration until 2023, while Blatter (right) remains banned until 2028. Both men could face prison if convicted of the charges.

A verdict in the fraud trial of former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and vice-president Michel Platini is expected on Friday.

Swiss prosecutors claimed that a 2011 payment of 2m Swiss francs (£1.6m) made by Blatter to ex-Uefa president Platini was unlawful.

Both men denied wrongdoing and say the transfer was belated payment for Platini's advisory work for Fifa.

They were banned from football in 2015 and indicted last November.

The 11-day trial, which took place at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, concluded on 22 June.

If found guilty, the defendants could be jailed for up to five years or fined.