Flynn Downes was a regular in the Championship for Swansea last season

West Ham are close to signing Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes.

The 23-year-old joined the Championship side from League One club Ipswich last summer on a four-year deal.

However, Downes excelled last term and attracted the attention of a number of clubs, including the Hammers, who he supported as a boy.

It is understood that Downes has agreed personal terms, with only the final details of a transfer - likely to be in the region of £12m - to be done.

Former England Under-20 international Downes made his senior debut at Ipswich in 2017 and went on to make 99 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Last season he played 32 games for Swansea in the Championship as they finished 15th.