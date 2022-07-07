Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland international Caroline Weir has completed a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old joins on a free transfer after her Manchester City contract expired this summer.

The Dunfermline-born midfielder spent four seasons at the WSL side, winning the Women's FA Cup twice.

But after nine years in England, which also included spells at Arsenal, Bristol City and Liverpool, Weir will now play her football in Spain.

More to follow.