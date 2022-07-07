Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caroline Weir left Manchester City this summer after four years at the club

Scotland international Caroline Weir has completed a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old joins on a free transfer after her Manchester City contract expired this summer.

The Dunfermline-born midfielder spent four seasons at the WSL side, winning the Women's FA Cup twice.

But after nine years in England, which also included spells at Arsenal, Bristol City and Liverpool, Weir will now play her football in Spain.

Real finished third in last season's Primera Division, with rivals Barcelona claiming the title by a 24-point margin.

After starting her senior career at Hibernian in 2011, Weir was handed her first Scotland cap two years later and has since gone on to make a total of 88 appearances for her country while scoring on 14 occasions.

Departure from Hibs in 2013 started a nine-year career south of the border, with the Scot joining Arsenal and winning the FA Cup for a first time the following year.

Spells at both Bristol City and Liverpool followed before a summer move to Manchester City in 2018.

The Scot's influential performances for City, where she scored 38 goals in 124 games, caught the attention of Real, who fought off interest from several top clubs to secure her signature.

More to follow.