Crystal Palace and West Ham were two of 10 Premier League clubs with gambling sponsors on their shirts last season

Premier League clubs will delay their vote on a voluntary ban on gambling sponsorship until at least 26 July.

Clubs were asked for a decision this week after the Premier League wrote to them on Monday.

The league wanted an answer before potential government action, with a gambling white paper due.

But gambling minister Chris Philp resigned on Thursday morning, external-link with clubs still having further questions about a shirt sponsorship ban.

Top-flight clubs will instead discuss the issue at a scheduled meeting on 26 July.

It is not confirmed whether a vote will take place that day.

But with parliament beginning its summer recess on 21 July and set to wait on the Premier League's vote, the planned white paper on gambling is unlikely to be published before then.

That will be a setback for campaigners who have waited months for a decision on gambling act reform, which has been the subject of many delays.

Half of last season's 20 Premier League teams had gambling sponsors on their shirts.

Fourteen would need to vote in favour of a voluntary ban for it to be taken on.

Government sources suggest that a ban was still on the table, but it is understood that discussions took place with a view to a voluntary ban averting legislation.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Philp said: "I strongly urge you to deliver the review in full and undiluted."