Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

David Brooks and Bournemouth are back in the Premier League for the 2022-23 season

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker says he will "tread carefully" with David Brooks as the playmaker continues his return from cancer.

Brooks, 24, rejoined his Cherries team-mates for pre-season training after stating in May that he is cancer free.

The Wales international has not played since being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021.

Brooks has been working to a modified training schedule as he bids to regain his match fitness.

The attacking midfielder will join the Bournemouth squad during their pre-season training camp in Portugal, but Parker said there would be no time frame for a playing return.

"It's amazing to have him back with us on a daily basis, something we haven't had for some time," Parker told Bournemouth's club website.

"It's incredible he's come through what he's come through and he's on the pathway of becoming fit again.

"But it's a process and it's not something we're going to be speeding along. We need to take each step as it comes and hit every milestone as they come.

"David has still got a lot to do in that sense. He was very ill so we need to tread carefully with him.

"He's willing more than ever and everyone's pushing, but we're being very sensible in what we're doing with him.

"While we all can't wait to have him back playing, we're going to have to be patient with that.

"We need to see how he comes through the work we're doing with him. It's modified at the moment and he's not at the levels of the other players due to where he is currently."