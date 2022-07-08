Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group B
GermanyGermany4DenmarkDenmark0

Germany 4-0 Denmark: Powerful Germans make flying start at Euro 2022

Eight-time European champions Germany got their Euro 2022 campaign off to a flying start by hammering Euro 2017 runners-up Denmark at a sold-out Brentford Community Stadium.

Goals from Bayern Munich team-mates Lina Magull and Lea Schuller put the Germans on course for victory in the first heavyweight showdown of the tournament.

Felicitas Rauch twice struck the bar in the space of three first-half minutes for Germany before the lively Magull fired past keeper Lene Christensen for her 20th international goal.

Schuller headed the second from a corner and Wolfsburg's Lena Lattwein made it 3-0. Germany added a fourth through substitute Alexandra Popp.

On a disastrous night for Denmark, they finished with 10 players after substitute Kathrine Kuhl was sent off for a second yellow card in the dying moments.

With Group B rivals Spain defeating Finland 4-1 earlier on Friday, Germany moved into top spot before their match with La Roja next Tuesday.

It was a statement win by Germany who would have won by a more handsome margin but for Christensen.

Magull might have had a hat-trick but the Denmark keeper made a string of fine saves to keep her side in the game before Germany struck three times in the second half.

"We played an outstanding game," said Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "We were incredibly dominant and aggressive."

Lena Lattwein scores Germany's third goal against Denmark at Euro 2022
Germany scored four or more goals in a match at a European Women's Championship for the ninth time

Powerful Germany flex their muscles

The days when Germany won this tournament as a matter of course are over. They are the most successful country in the competition's history, winning it eight times, including six in a row between 1995 and 2013.

They were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in 2017 by Denmark, but five years on they ruthlessly turned the tables on the Danes in west London.

Germany started like a team that meant business as Wolfsburg's Rauch twice hit the bar before Magull was denied by a fabulous save.

But there was nothing Christensen could do when Magull stole the ball off Stine Ballisager Pedersen and powered into the penalty area to score the 12th goal of this tournament.

Christensen's save from Magull on the stroke of half-time was crucial, but the fourth game of Euro 2022 was decided when Schuller pounced from a corner moments after Denmark had made a triple change.

Denmark capitulated as Lattwein and then Popp, who made her Germany debut in 2010, ensured the most successful country in the history of the European Women's Championship got off to a fine start.

Germany and Spain both have three points after one game

Denmark fighting to stay in Euro 2022

Denmark came into the tournament with lots of self-belief, but besides Chelsea star Pernille Harder there are not many players who can make an impact on their own.

A sea of red shirts filled Brentford Community Stadium to cheer on the 2017 finalists, but the Danes struggled to carve out chances, with Harder - one of the best players in the world - unable to test Germany keeper Merle Frohms.

Signe Bruun, who played on loan at Manchester United last season, went closest to equalising but was thwarted by Frohms' flying save.

Trailing 1-0, Denmark made a triple change early in the second half in an attempt to haul themselves back into the match.

Forward Nadia Nadim, who fled to Denmark from her home country Afghanistan with her mother and four sisters after her father was killed by the Taliban, was among those sent on.

But within moments Denmark, whose players wore black armbands in tribute to the victims of last week's shooting in a Copenhagen shopping centre, were 2-0 down after Christensen was crowded out at a corner.

Their night went from bad to worse as they conceded another two before teenager Kuhl was sent off.

With Germany and Spain starting with big wins, Denmark now face a battle to reach the quarter-finals.

Their next game is against Finland at Milton Keynes next Tuesday, a match they have to win to give themselves a chance of advancing.

Player of the match

MagullLina Magull

with an average of 8.62

Germany

  1. Squad number20Player nameMagull
    Average rating

    8.62

  2. Squad number11Player namePopp
    Average rating

    8.55

  3. Squad number8Player nameLohmann
    Average rating

    8.50

  4. Squad number4Player nameLattwein
    Average rating

    8.50

  5. Squad number22Player nameBrand
    Average rating

    8.09

  6. Squad number7Player nameSchüller
    Average rating

    8.00

  7. Squad number13Player nameDäbritz
    Average rating

    7.94

  8. Squad number17Player nameRauch
    Average rating

    7.88

  9. Squad number16Player nameDallmann
    Average rating

    7.80

  10. Squad number15Player nameGwinn
    Average rating

    7.53

  11. Squad number9Player nameHuth
    Average rating

    7.52

  12. Squad number6Player nameOberdorf
    Average rating

    7.47

  13. Squad number1Player nameFrohms
    Average rating

    7.30

  14. Squad number3Player nameHendrich
    Average rating

    7.27

  15. Squad number5Player nameHegering
    Average rating

    7.00

  16. Squad number19Player nameBühl
    Average rating

    5.74

Denmark

  1. Squad number1Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    6.62

  2. Squad number10Player nameHarder
    Average rating

    6.18

  3. Squad number9Player nameNadim
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number20Player nameBruun
    Average rating

    5.58

  5. Squad number17Player nameMadsen
    Average rating

    5.50

  6. Squad number4Player nameSevecke
    Average rating

    5.25

  7. Squad number5Player nameBoye
    Average rating

    4.83

  8. Squad number21Player nameGejl Jensen
    Average rating

    4.80

  9. Squad number13Player nameJunge
    Average rating

    4.63

  10. Squad number3Player namePedersen
    Average rating

    4.57

  11. Squad number7Player nameTroelsgaard
    Average rating

    4.57

  12. Squad number19Player nameThomsen
    Average rating

    4.57

  13. Squad number11Player nameVeje
    Average rating

    4.57

  14. Squad number23Player nameSvava
    Average rating

    4.43

  15. Squad number12Player nameLarsen
    Average rating

    4.33

  16. Squad number15Player nameMøller Kühl
    Average rating

    4.09

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Frohms
  • 15Gwinn
  • 3Hendrich
  • 5HegeringBooked at 90mins
  • 17RauchBooked at 73mins
  • 6OberdorfBooked at 40minsSubstituted forLohmannat 84'minutes
  • 13DäbritzSubstituted forLattweinat 61'minutes
  • 20MagullSubstituted forDallmannat 69'minutes
  • 9Huth
  • 7SchüllerSubstituted forPoppat 61'minutes
  • 19BühlSubstituted forBrandat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kleinherne
  • 4Lattwein
  • 8Lohmann
  • 10Freigang
  • 11Popp
  • 12Schult
  • 14Anyomi
  • 16Dallmann
  • 18Waßmuth
  • 21Berger
  • 22Brand
  • 23Doorsoun

Denmark

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Christensen
  • 4Sevecke
  • 3Pedersen
  • 11Veje
  • 19ThomsenSubstituted forLarsenat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7TroelsgaardSubstituted forMøller Kühlat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 13Junge
  • 23SvavaSubstituted forBoyeat 70'minutes
  • 10Harder
  • 20BruunSubstituted forNadimat 56'minutes
  • 17MadsenSubstituted forGejl Jensenat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thrige
  • 5Boye
  • 6Holmgaard
  • 8Holmgaard
  • 9Nadim
  • 12Larsen
  • 14Bredgaard
  • 15Møller Kühl
  • 16Svane
  • 18Gewitz
  • 21Gejl Jensen
  • 22Worsøe
Referee:
Esther Staubli

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 4, Denmark Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 4, Denmark Women 0.

  3. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Kathrine Møller Kühl (Denmark Women) for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Alexandra Popp (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kathrine Møller Kühl (Denmark Women).

  6. Booking

    Marina Hegering (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marina Hegering (Germany).

  8. Post update

    Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giulia Gwinn (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jule Brand (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Stine Larsen (Denmark Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Linda Dallmann (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Stine Larsen (Denmark Women).

  14. Post update

    Sydney Lohmann (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nadia Nadim (Denmark Women).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 4, Denmark Women 0. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sydney Lohmann with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Sydney Lohmann replaces Lena Oberdorf.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark Women. Stine Larsen replaces Janni Thomsen.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Lena Oberdorf tries a through ball, but Alexandra Popp is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11004133
2England11001013
3Austria100101-10
4Northern Ireland100114-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11004043
2Spain11004133
3Finland100114-30
4Denmark100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands00000000
2Portugal00000000
3Sweden00000000
4Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2France00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Italy00000000
View full Women's European Championship tables

