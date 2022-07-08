Match ends, Germany 4, Denmark Women 0.
Eight-time European champions Germany got their Euro 2022 campaign off to a flying start by hammering Euro 2017 runners-up Denmark at a sold-out Brentford Community Stadium.
Goals from Bayern Munich team-mates Lina Magull and Lea Schuller put the Germans on course for victory in the first heavyweight showdown of the tournament.
Felicitas Rauch twice struck the bar in the space of three first-half minutes for Germany before the lively Magull fired past keeper Lene Christensen for her 20th international goal.
Schuller headed the second from a corner and Wolfsburg's Lena Lattwein made it 3-0. Germany added a fourth through substitute Alexandra Popp.
On a disastrous night for Denmark, they finished with 10 players after substitute Kathrine Kuhl was sent off for a second yellow card in the dying moments.
With Group B rivals Spain defeating Finland 4-1 earlier on Friday, Germany moved into top spot before their match with La Roja next Tuesday.
It was a statement win by Germany who would have won by a more handsome margin but for Christensen.
Magull might have had a hat-trick but the Denmark keeper made a string of fine saves to keep her side in the game before Germany struck three times in the second half.
"We played an outstanding game," said Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "We were incredibly dominant and aggressive."
Powerful Germany flex their muscles
The days when Germany won this tournament as a matter of course are over. They are the most successful country in the competition's history, winning it eight times, including six in a row between 1995 and 2013.
They were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in 2017 by Denmark, but five years on they ruthlessly turned the tables on the Danes in west London.
Germany started like a team that meant business as Wolfsburg's Rauch twice hit the bar before Magull was denied by a fabulous save.
But there was nothing Christensen could do when Magull stole the ball off Stine Ballisager Pedersen and powered into the penalty area to score the 12th goal of this tournament.
Christensen's save from Magull on the stroke of half-time was crucial, but the fourth game of Euro 2022 was decided when Schuller pounced from a corner moments after Denmark had made a triple change.
Denmark capitulated as Lattwein and then Popp, who made her Germany debut in 2010, ensured the most successful country in the history of the European Women's Championship got off to a fine start.
Denmark fighting to stay in Euro 2022
Denmark came into the tournament with lots of self-belief, but besides Chelsea star Pernille Harder there are not many players who can make an impact on their own.
A sea of red shirts filled Brentford Community Stadium to cheer on the 2017 finalists, but the Danes struggled to carve out chances, with Harder - one of the best players in the world - unable to test Germany keeper Merle Frohms.
Signe Bruun, who played on loan at Manchester United last season, went closest to equalising but was thwarted by Frohms' flying save.
Trailing 1-0, Denmark made a triple change early in the second half in an attempt to haul themselves back into the match.
Forward Nadia Nadim, who fled to Denmark from her home country Afghanistan with her mother and four sisters after her father was killed by the Taliban, was among those sent on.
But within moments Denmark, whose players wore black armbands in tribute to the victims of last week's shooting in a Copenhagen shopping centre, were 2-0 down after Christensen was crowded out at a corner.
Their night went from bad to worse as they conceded another two before teenager Kuhl was sent off.
With Germany and Spain starting with big wins, Denmark now face a battle to reach the quarter-finals.
Their next game is against Finland at Milton Keynes next Tuesday, a match they have to win to give themselves a chance of advancing.
Player of the match
MagullLina Magull
Germany
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameMagullAverage rating
8.62
- Squad number11Player namePoppAverage rating
8.55
- Squad number8Player nameLohmannAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number4Player nameLattweinAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number22Player nameBrandAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number7Player nameSchüllerAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number13Player nameDäbritzAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number17Player nameRauchAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number16Player nameDallmannAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number15Player nameGwinnAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number9Player nameHuthAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number6Player nameOberdorfAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number1Player nameFrohmsAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number3Player nameHendrichAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number5Player nameHegeringAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number19Player nameBühlAverage rating
5.74
Denmark
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameChristensenAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number10Player nameHarderAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number9Player nameNadimAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number20Player nameBruunAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number17Player nameMadsenAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number4Player nameSeveckeAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number5Player nameBoyeAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number21Player nameGejl JensenAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number13Player nameJungeAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number3Player namePedersenAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number7Player nameTroelsgaardAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number19Player nameThomsenAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number11Player nameVejeAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number23Player nameSvavaAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number12Player nameLarsenAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number15Player nameMøller KühlAverage rating
4.09
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Frohms
- 15Gwinn
- 3Hendrich
- 5HegeringBooked at 90mins
- 17RauchBooked at 73mins
- 6OberdorfBooked at 40minsSubstituted forLohmannat 84'minutes
- 13DäbritzSubstituted forLattweinat 61'minutes
- 20MagullSubstituted forDallmannat 69'minutes
- 9Huth
- 7SchüllerSubstituted forPoppat 61'minutes
- 19BühlSubstituted forBrandat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kleinherne
- 4Lattwein
- 8Lohmann
- 10Freigang
- 11Popp
- 12Schult
- 14Anyomi
- 16Dallmann
- 18Waßmuth
- 21Berger
- 22Brand
- 23Doorsoun
Denmark
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Christensen
- 4Sevecke
- 3Pedersen
- 11Veje
- 19ThomsenSubstituted forLarsenat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7TroelsgaardSubstituted forMøller Kühlat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 13Junge
- 23SvavaSubstituted forBoyeat 70'minutes
- 10Harder
- 20BruunSubstituted forNadimat 56'minutes
- 17MadsenSubstituted forGejl Jensenat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thrige
- 5Boye
- 6Holmgaard
- 8Holmgaard
- 9Nadim
- 12Larsen
- 14Bredgaard
- 15Møller Kühl
- 16Svane
- 18Gewitz
- 21Gejl Jensen
- 22Worsøe
- Referee:
- Esther Staubli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 4, Denmark Women 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kathrine Møller Kühl (Denmark Women) for a bad foul.
Post update
Alexandra Popp (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kathrine Møller Kühl (Denmark Women).
Booking
Marina Hegering (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marina Hegering (Germany).
Post update
Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giulia Gwinn (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jule Brand (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Stine Larsen (Denmark Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Linda Dallmann (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stine Larsen (Denmark Women).
Post update
Sydney Lohmann (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nadia Nadim (Denmark Women).
Goal!
Goal! Germany 4, Denmark Women 0. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sydney Lohmann with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Sydney Lohmann replaces Lena Oberdorf.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark Women. Stine Larsen replaces Janni Thomsen.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Lena Oberdorf tries a through ball, but Alexandra Popp is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).
