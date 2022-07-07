Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Women's Euro 2022 - Germany v Denmark Date: Friday, 8 July Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Record seven-time champions Germany are "under pressure" as one of the favourites to win Euro 2022, says Merle Frohms.

The Germans begin their Group B campaign in west London against Denmark, runners-up four years ago.

"I'm expecting a unique setting and atmosphere," said goalkeeper Frohms.

"In a tournament like this, there is this permanent tension, the feeling of being focused all the time and measuring up with the best of Europe."

Germany are expected to challenge for the title, along with hosts England, who opened the tournament by edging to a 1-0 win over Austria.

Frohms added: "We are, without a doubt, under pressure because we are the favourites and that's also where we want to be.

"But the pressure is not something new for us because we feel it in every game that we play. Therefore, this is not a new situation and we are more than prepared to deal with it."

The two sides met at the quarter-final stage in 2017, when the Danes ended the Germans' hold on the trophy, which stretched back six tournament to 1995.

Denmark went all the way to the final last time out, but were beaten 4-2 in the final by the Netherlands.

FC Rosengard defender Katrine Veje said: "We know what the Germans can do. I played against Bayern in the Champions League with Malmo.

"They are just insanely good technically and have pace beyond compare. So we need to be brave and avoid being pressed."

Bayern Munich midfielder Lea Schuller and forward Lina Magull, her club-mate, should start for Germany, while Chelsea's Pernille Harder, the world's most expensive player, is in line to feature for Denmark in the game at Brentford Community Stadium.