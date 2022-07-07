Last updated on .From the section National League

Elliott Whitehouse's last match for Forest Green Rovers was in April 2021

Scunthorpe United have signed Elliott Whitehouse ahead of the new National League season.

The midfielder, who has agreed a one-year deal with the Irons after a successful trial, is their second new arrival this summer after defender Andrew Boyce.

Whitehouse, 28, left Forest Green Rovers, having played 30 times for them across two seasons.

Scunthorpe host Yeovil Town in their season opener on 6 August.

