Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and vice-president Michel Platini have both been found not guilty following their fraud trial.

The pair stood trial over a payment of 2m Swiss francs (£1.6m) made by Blatter to Platini in 2011.

Both men had denied wrongdoing and said the transfer was belated payment for Platini's advisory work for Fifa.

On his arrival at the court on Friday, Blatter said: "I am not innocent in my life but in this case I am innocent."

The 11-day trial took place at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland and concluded on 22 June.

More to follow.