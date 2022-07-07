Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dylan Levitt (centre) was key to Dundee United's fourth-placed finish last term and is set to follow Steven Fletcher to Tannadice

Dundee United have confirmed the signing of striker Steven Fletcher and are also set to secure midfielder Dylan Levitt on a permanent basis.

Ex-Scotland forward Fletcher, 35, who last played in the Scottish Premiership with Hibernian in 2009, signs a two-year deal after being released by Stoke City at the end of last season.

21-year-old Levitt, who enjoyed a successful campaign last term on loan at Tannadice from Manchester United, is also poised to pen a two-year contract.

Fletcher, who has gained 33 caps for Scotland, is recently-appointed head coach Jack Ross' first summer signing, with Wales international Levitt set to become his second.

"To bring a player of [Fletcher's] experience will be a big asset both on and off the pitch," Ross said. "The level of quality he has shown throughout his career makes him a really exciting addition."

