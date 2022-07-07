Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Reece James played 80 games for Doncaster between 2019 and 2021, the majority of those under current Owls boss Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Reece James on a season-long loan from Blackpool.

The defender only joined the Seasiders 12 months ago and played 19 games.

But the 28-year-old now becomes Wednesday's seventh signing of the summer.

James began his career at Manchester United, but he has played for seven other clubs, including Doncaster Rovers where he worked with current Owls manager Darren Moore.

He will be available for Friday's friendly at Harrogate Town before flying out to Portugal for Wednesday's summer training camp.

