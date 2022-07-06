Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Sinisterra was part of the Feyenoord side which lost to Roma in the Europa Conference League final in May

Leeds United are close to signing Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra from Dutch club Feyenoord.

The 23-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal at Elland Road in a deal reportedly worth £21m. external-link

Sinisterra scored 23 goals and registered 14 assists in 49 appearances for Feyenoord last season.

He helped the club reach the Europa Conference League final, with the Eredivisie side missing out on winning the trophy after a defeat by Roma.

However, Sinisterra was named Uefa Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season, having scored six times and registering four assists in the inaugural season of the competition.

He is seen by many as a replacement for Raphinha, who is holding out for a move to Barcelona while Chelsea and Arsenal are also keen on the Brazil winger.

Leeds have already signed Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams this summer.