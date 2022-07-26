Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Natasha Harding previously played for Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester City, Liverpool and Reading

Wales' women have never been closer to qualifying for a major tournament than they are to reaching World Cup 2023.

The chance to play for Wales in a major finals has clearly been influencing members of Gemma Grainger's squad, with several on the move this summer, in the Women's Super League (WSL) and beyond.

In total eight players from Wales' squad have already switched clubs or are set to move as they bid to help their country to the World Cup play-off finals and beyond.

Olivia Clark, Coventry United to Bristol City

Goalkeeper Olivia Clark, 21, endured an uncertain campaign in 2021-22 with Coventry experiencing financial difficulties that threatened their existence, before their dramatic Championship survival.

Clark will join her Wales team-mates Chloe Bull and Ffion Morgan at Bristol City, who finished third in the Women's Championship last season.

Anna Filbey, Charlton to unattached

Defender Anna Filbey, 22, will be looking for some improved luck with injuries after leaving Charlton Athletic.

Filbey saw a loan move and then her switch to Charlton blighted by injuries after her exit from Tottenham and she will now be hoping for a more secure future.

The Arsenal academy product is understood to be interesting several Championship sides.

Maria Francis-Jones, Manchester City to Sheffield United, dual registration

Wales full-back Maria Francis-Jones, 19, has signed a dual-registration deal with Sheffield United and Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season to ensure more minutes on the pitch.

Francis-Jones joined Manchester City in August 2021 and spent last season playing for Blackburn Rovers.

Under the new deal, Francis-Jones will continue her development at Manchester City, but will get first-team opportunities with the Blades, alongside Wales team-mate Georgia Walters.

Josie Green has won 22 Wales caps

Josie Green, Tottenham Hotspur to Leicester City

After six seasons with Tottenham - which have included promotion to the WSL and earning the captaincy - defender/midfielder Josie Green, 29, has left London is search of a more prominent role in a WSL starting XI.

Green should get that at Leicester, where she joins international team-mates Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones, in what could be a very Welsh Foxes midfield.

Natasha Harding, Reading to Aston Villa

Perhaps no player moving this summer better demonstrates their commitment to their international side than Natasha Harding, 33, who captained Reading and played every WSL game for them last term.

However, Harding had perennially found her versatility leading to her playing all over the field, commonly in defence as a left-back.

Wales' most-recent centurion is a key player for her country and she is needed in attack, where Wales lack options compared to other positions.

Harding has moved to Aston Villa to play more games as a forward which should benefit Grainger's side, despite being settled at Reading after five years and 84 appearances.

Elise Hughes, Charlton to unattached

She has been around the Wales scene for so long, it is hard to remember that forward Elise Hughes, 21, made her Wales debut over four years ago.

Hughes overcame serious injury at her hometown club Everton and after loans at Bristol and Blackburn and a season with Charlton, is now looking for a permanent club, with several Championship sides understood to be interested.

Carrie Jones was too young - 15 - to represent a club in senior football when she made her senior Wales debut

Carrie Jones, Manchester United to Leicester City, loan

Rightly rated as one of the brightest young players in the WSL, Carrie Jones, 18, will make the next step in her career development as she looks to establish a regular role at a WSL club.

Manchester United rate Jones highly and the teen who already has 12 Wales caps could be one of the players to watch in the coming season.

Poppy Soper, Chelsea to unattached

Wales' goalkeeping situation is interesting, with first-choice goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan remaining an amateur player in an increasingly professional game.

There is a three-way fight to succeed O'Sullivan as Wales' number one, with Poppy Soper, 20, one of four goalkeepers named in Grainger's most recent squad.

To fully compete with Clark - now at Bristol City and Manchester United's Safia Middleton-Patel, Soper will need to be playing regularly.

After a dual-registration deal with Chelsea and Plymouth, Soper is seeking a new club.