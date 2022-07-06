Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Josie Green will continue to play in the Women's Super League after Leicester City narrowly avoided relegation last term, finishing two points ahead of Birmingham

Leicester City have signed former Tottenham captain Josie Green.

The 29-year old Wales midfielder has been a regular for Tottenham, but has departed after six-years with them.

Green, who skippered Spurs has last season and helped them to finish fifth in the WSL, has won 22 Wales caps.

"It's really exciting to meet the girls and join the team," she said. "It's a really exciting club to be a part of, so I'm looking forward to it. I'm ready for a new challenge."