Carlos Corberan (left) took Huddersfield to within one match of a return to the Premier League after losing to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has resigned.

The 39-year-old had been in charge for just under two years having moved to the club from Leeds United where he was Marcelo Bielsa's assistant.

He led Town to a third-placed finish last season before losing to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final and still had two years left on his contract.

Danny Schofield will take over the running of the first team, who begin the season on 29 July against Burnley.

Assistant coach Jorge Alarcon has also left the club, which finished 20th in Corberan's first season in charge.

"I know the timing of this news will come as a real shock to our supporters," chief executive Dean Hoyle told the club website.

"We felt the same when Carlos asked to meet Leigh [Bromby, head of football operations] on Wednesday evening and made it clear he would be leaving, as we have been working together to plan for the new season.

"Everyone at the club sincerely thanks Carlos for his hard work over the last two seasons and for the way he has helped to take us forward. I really hope he goes on to have a great career."

Schofield gives Huddersfield 'continuity'

Danny Schofield has taken over first team affairs at Huddersfield Town

Schofield's appointment is his first as a head coach, having been a youth coach at Barnsley and Leeds United before joining Huddersfield as an under-19s coach in February 2020.

"He knows the club, the players, our coaching programme, and our structure as well as anyone and is ideally positioned to give us continuity," Bromby said.

"Danny is highly rated and well respected across football and, this summer, turned down an opportunity to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league because he believes in what we're doing here.

"His work at our club has been outstanding and he's earned this opportunity.

"Danny will work with our fantastic staff, including Narcis Pèlach, as we prepare for our first game against Burnley on 29 July."

Analysis

BBC Radio Leeds' Huddersfield Town commentator Paul Ogden

"This is a decision made solely by Carlos Corberan, there is no big fall out with the board and he is not leaving Huddersfield for a better offer elsewhere.

"He had been privately concerned for some time about the relative lack of squad resources that will be available to him this coming season compared to their rivals for promotion.

"Having got third pace last season he thinks that's at best the furthest he could possibly take this squad and is fearful the situation could go the other way.

"Having taken over form Danny Cowley two seasons ago, he transformed them from relegation candidates to genuine promotion candidates, losing at Wembley thanks to an own-goal.

"Having been an influential figure in Corberan's coaching staff, Danny Schofield should need to introduction having worked for him at Leeds.

"The Yorkshireman was always acknowledged by Corberan as an integral member of his staff at the club."