Hibernian take women's side under club ownership

Hibernian Women will return to Edinburgh for the new campaign after playing in Livingston last season

Hibernian have officially taken the women's team under club ownership, with a commitment to developing a full-time future - and to an Edinburgh home.

While a women's team has been running since 1999, it had been overseen by the Hibernian Community Foundation, the charitable arm of the club.

Last season, they played at the Tony Macaroni Arena in Livingston, finishing fourth in the SWPL1.

"This is a really proud day," said chief executive Ben Kensell.

"Embedding the women's team within the club has always been a key ambition of ours.

"We made huge strides last season by breaking the Scottish attendance for women's football with over 5,500 spectators watching the Edinburgh derby and it's been clear to see the growth the game has made over the last few years.

"We want to build on their success to inspire a generation of young female players.

"We are also proud to see Hibernian Women return to Edinburgh, this city should always be their home. We will fully support and invest in the football strategy, like we have done this season, with the ambition of eventually achieving European football and becoming a professional outfit."

Manager Dean Gibson has already moved into a full-time post, with some players on professional contracts for the forthcoming campaign.

Hibernian Women, champions of Scotland in 2004, 2006 and 2007, are expected to announce details of their new home stadium early next week.

The Hibernian Community Foundation will continue to run the girls' academy.