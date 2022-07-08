Close menu

Clement Lenglet: Tottenham sign France centre-back on season-long loan from Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Clement Lenglet in action for Barcelona
Clement Lenglet has made 160 appearances for Barcelona since joining them from Sevilla in 2018

Tottenham have signed France centre-back Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on a season-long loan.

The deal is reported to have an option-to-buy clause included.

Lenglet, 27, struggled to cement his place in Barcelona's first XI last season, starting just seven La Liga matches.

The Catalan club signed Lenglet from Sevilla for 35.9m euros (£32m) in 2018 and added a 300 million euro (£265m) release clause to his contract.

He becomes Antonio Conte's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison.

Lenglet has won 15 caps for France since making his debut in 2019 and has made a total of 160 appearances for Barcelona, helping them win the 2018-19 La Liga title and the Copa de Rey in 2021.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

130 comments

  • Comment posted by al, today at 19:20

    £265 million release clause now giving him away.

    FC Barcelona- how not to run a club

    • Reply posted by zaplong, today at 19:47

      zaplong replied:
      I don't think you quite understand release clauses.

  • Comment posted by freespeechisdead, today at 19:23

    Forgive me Spurs fans, I'm here to take shelter from Womens Football. PS: Good signing!

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 19:26

      red on my sleeve replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 19:20

    A €300m euro release clause🤣the contracts in Spain are farcical

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 19:25

    I actually think any player who has a willingness shines under Conte. Names almost irrelevant

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 19:31

    Seems there are some clubs just getting on with their transfers, where others are just getting nothing done. Solid signing for Spurs.

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 20:16

      Hot Spur replied:
      Good signing but still need to offload a few. Ndombele, Winks, Lo Celso for starters.

  • Comment posted by NorthSeventeen, today at 19:23

    Hopefully Conte can get him back playing at the top level he reached at Sevilla when in a back three. COYS!

  • Comment posted by PixelJared, today at 19:21

    Solid signing and I trust Conte to get the best out of all our signings.

    COYS!!!

  • Comment posted by hutcho, today at 19:22

    did a good job in Jan of signing players that weren't really setting the world on fire at their current clubs but settled into life in prem nicely... looks like this signing is another one of those and it works out

    they're putting a decent shift in this transfer window

  • Comment posted by gonemad, today at 19:23

    Welcome to Spurs Clement. Hopefully back three of Romero, Lenglet, Torres

    • Reply posted by Blockfeet, today at 19:29

      Blockfeet replied:
      Davies - Dier - Romero

  • Comment posted by nelsonsclaret, today at 19:22

    Fair play Spurs pulling out some decent signings

  • Comment posted by ChapelStandRoar, today at 19:20

    Every time ive watched him (not a lot admittedly) he looks like a donkey but in fairness im pretty sure Conte could turn my postman into Maldini so what a signing!

  • Comment posted by jon d, today at 19:56

    There are 5 subs for Premiership matches. Need a good bench and need a good squad to compete on all fronts. A good signing.

  • Comment posted by Russell05, today at 20:03

    I think Conte is on Klopp's and Pep's level and Tottenham will definitely finish in the top 4. Don't forget he got two draws over liverpool last season and beat City, how many can say that? Conte is man, Utd should have got , they will realise that next season. The signings he has made are top quality, every single one of them and add them to Son and Kane. Tottenham will be very successful

    • Reply posted by Marco1987, today at 20:11

      Marco1987 replied:
      No option to buy so he’ll likely be back to Barca next season

  • Comment posted by Soi6 , today at 19:18

    Class A... Manager Conte. Will keep Spurs challenging.

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 19:58

      stevie replied:
      "keep" them challenging? What have they challenged for? Oh, you mean the NL bragging rights, yea?

  • Comment posted by Greenlantern, today at 19:56

    I really look forward to seeing our new look Tottenham and to see some exciting football return. I live in hope!!

  • Comment posted by Richard Jones, today at 20:21

    Another to benefit from the genius named as Conte

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 20:18

    Welcome to tottenham. Btw who makes up the release clauses in la liga. They're farcical.

  • Comment posted by Robert Clitheroe , today at 19:50

    I don’t rate the player that much. Let’s hope Conte weaves his coaching magic like he’s done with Davies and Dier.

    • Reply posted by Justhadenough, today at 19:53

      Justhadenough replied:
      Why don't you rate him? Are you an expert in football management?

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 20:27

    Today sort of sums up the difference in mood in north london atm. We sign a player from barcelona and were in the champions league. Meanwhile wilshere retires and gooners are wondering who they will play in the thursday night club.

  • Comment posted by kloppo, today at 20:20

    Should sign Jack Wiltshire the 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

