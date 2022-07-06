Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham City have signed of Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City.

The 24-year-old joined Norwich from Polish side Slask Wroclaw and played 26 games in their 2020-21 Championship promotion campaign.

But he only made 12 Premier League appearances last season as they were relegated back to the second tier.

He is Birmingham's second summer signing following the return of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.

"I can't wait to join the team at the training camp and get to know every player, the staff, and the head coach," he told Blues' website.

"The time when I got the message that Birmingham is one option, I was really happy to join and come to Birmingham".

