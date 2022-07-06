Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Chris Hughes was appointed Newtown manager in 2013

Newtown manager Chris Hughes acknowledges his side face a tough test against HB Torshavn in the Europa Conference League.

Hughes' side have travelled to the Faroe Islands for the first leg to face a side who finished second in their domestic league last season.

"We know that we are in for a tough two games against HB," Hughes told the Newtown website.

"They are a good team who have several current Faroese international players in their squad."

Newtown finished third in the Cymru Premier last season and qualified for Europe after New Saints competed a league and Welsh Cup double.

The Robins lost 5-0 on aggregate to Dundalk in last season's first qualifying round.