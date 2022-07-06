Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Bala Town were beaten over two legs by Larne in last season's Europa Conference League.

Bala Town will be appearing in Europe for the eighth season when they face Sligo Rovers.

The Lakesiders made their European debut in 2014 and secured their place this season after finishing second in the Cymru Premier.

Manager Colin Caton has added defender Naim Arsan and forward Luke Wall to his squad.

Sligo qualified for Europe after finishing third in the League of Ireland Premier Division last season.

John Russell's side are fifth in the table and go into Thursday's first qualifying round first leg at Oswestry's Park Hall unbeaten in five matches.

Bala's best ever season in Europe was two years ago when they beat Malta's Valletta 1-0 in a one-legged Europa fkirst qualifying round tie before a narrow 2-0 defeat by Belgian giants Standard Liege.