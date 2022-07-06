Last updated on .From the section England

England boss Sarina Wiegman says "it was so important" to start Euro 2022 with a victory as the hosts beat Austria 1-0.

Beth Mead scored the only goal in front of a tournament record 68,871 at Old Trafford.

"The first game in a tournament, it's so important to win and have a good start," Wiegman told BBC Sport.

"We have shown different phases - some good, some not so good. We should have scored more and made it easier."

England are one of the favourites for the tournament, with Wiegman having won the last Euros in 2017 with the Netherlands.

Asked if nerves were a factor, she added: "It's hard to say, we wanted to start well. We didn't keep the ball well enough. We scored a good goal and had some more chances. Overall I'm just happy.

"I'm not frustrated, I just think we can do better. After the first goal we had a huge chance, we have to be a little calmer in the final stage.

"The atmosphere was so incredible. It's hard to have an influence because the players can't hear you, but that's what we want."

