Anel Ahmedhodzic made 15 appearances for Bordeaux last season

Sheffield United have signed Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic on a four-year deal for a "substantial undisclosed fee".

The 23-year-old Bosnia international ended last season on loan at French club Bordeaux.

He spent three years with Nottingham Forest between January 2016 and 2019.

"It feels amazing to complete this deal, it has been three hectic days, a lot of testing, and I'm glad it is done," he told the club website. external-link

"I don't want to talk about how I will play, I just want to get out there and show everyone.

"Jack Lester [assistant manager] is one of the reasons why I signed. I really liked him at Nottingham Forest, the time we had together was amazing and just what I needed at that time - I am hoping for an even better time here."

