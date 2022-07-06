Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Callum Cooke joins his hometown club having previously had a spell at nearby Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Callum Cooke on a two-year deal, following his exit from Bradford City earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old joins his hometown club having played 184 senior games and scored 13 goals for Blackpool, Bradford, Crewe and Peterborough.

Cooke, who started out in the Middlesbrough academy, scored three goals in 38 Bantams games last term.

"I can see this is an ambitious club," Cooke told the Pools club website. external-link

"I can't wait to get started."

