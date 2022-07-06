Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Brandon Haunstrup played 24 games as Kilmarnock won promotion back to the Scottish Premiership last season

Cambridge United have signed full-back Brandon Haunstrup on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old, who has agreed a two-year deal, spent the last two seasons at Kilmarnock, having previously played for Portsmouth.

"Being back playing in the EFL is something I've really wanted to do since leaving Portsmouth," he told the Cambridge website.

"After the conversations I've had with the boss and the way he wants to play, I'm just really excited to get going."

Haunstrup is the U's third summer signing, after the arrivals of James Holden and Saikou Janneh.

