Sam McCallum scored two goals for QPR last season - against Bournemouth and Bristol City

Full-back Sam McCallum is hoping to finally be given a chance to establish himself with Norwich City this season.

The 21-year-old joined the Canaries from Coventry in January 2020 but was loaned back to them as part of the deal and spent last term with QPR.

McCallum's only appearance so far for Norwich came in a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat by Luton Town in September 2020.

"It's a clean slate, everyone's on the same level and it's spots up for grabs," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

McCallum was signed for an undisclosed fee during former boss Daniel Farke's time in charge at Carrow Road and was already out on loan at QPR when current head coach Dean Smith was appointed last November.

He was involved in last week's pre-season friendly against Dereham and said: "The main thing is building relationships with the players around you, and finding your feet again.

"I've been out on loan for the past two seasons. Coming back in, it may not have felt like I was a Norwich player but they've welcomed me back with open arms.

"Obviously, he [manager Dean Smith] doesn't really know what I'm like. He's seen me the last couple of weeks [in pre-season] and the last week of last season I was in training as well."

The Canaries are now back in the Championship following last season's relegation and McCallum has experience at second-tier level, including 17 games for Rangers last term.

"I'm looking forward to the season and hopefully I'll get some games for Norwich," he added.

"I do enjoy the Championship, I've played in it the last two seasons now and with games coming thick and fast, I'm pretty used to it."