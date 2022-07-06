Last updated on .From the section Everton

Patterson is a Northern Ireland Under-17 international

Northern Ireland Under-17 international Jack Patterson has completed his move from Irish Premiership side Crusaders to Everton.

The midfielder, 16, has agreed a four-year deal with the Toffees having caught the eye of a number of clubs.

He initially joins as an academy player before moving onto a senior contract for the final three years of the deal.

In January 2021 Patterson became Crusaders' youngest-ever debutant aged 15 and 78 days.

He remained with the north Belfast side while he completed his GCSEs, with a move across the water this summer on the cards for some time.