Sports broadcaster Kenny Macintyre is the new presenter of BBC Radio Scotland's Saturday Sportsound.

He will begin the role on 30 July when the Scottish Premiership returns.

He follows Richard Gordon who stepped aside as host of the Saturday edition after 30 years at the helm.

An experienced and well-known voice, Kenny is a regular sports presenter on BBC Radio Scotland, leading previous editions of Sportsound as well as providing interviews and reports.

"I'm delighted Kenny is stepping into Richard's shoes as presenter of Saturday Sportsound," said Gareth Hydes, commissioning editor for BBC Radio Scotland.

"The programme is so important to our audience and Kenny brings huge passion and a wealth of experience to the role.

Commenting on his appointment, Kenny said: "It's an honour and a privilege to be the presenter of Sportsound - a programme I have a long-standing connection with.

"Anyone who knows me knows how passionate and committed I am to providing excellent sports journalism that connects with Radio Scotland's audiences. I look forward to developing exciting plans for the future alongside an excellent team of colleagues and commentators."