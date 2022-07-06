Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

David Kasumu received 11 yellow cards in his 28 appearances last season

Huddersfield Town have signed midfielder David Kasumu from League One side MK Dons on a three-year contract, having agreed a compensation fee.

The 22-year-old, who could extend for a further year, played 28 games as the Dons reached the play-offs last term.

Academy graduate Kasumu, who was out of contract, scored two goals in 93 games after his first-team debut in 2016.

"He is a player who has been on our radar for a long period," football operations director Leigh Bromby said.

"David brings fantastic energy to the pitch, can carry the ball well and has great defensive instincts too."

