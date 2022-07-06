Last updated on .From the section Eastleigh

Eastleigh said an "internal notice" has been sent to all employees to remind them of the FA's betting rules

Eastleigh chairman Kenny Amor has resigned after admitting breaking the Football Association's betting rules.

Amor said his position had become "untenable" after being called into an FA investigation in February and since learning he will be charged.

Those involved in football at National League level cannot bet on the sport.

"My mistake was to continue betting on football matches during the past eight years that I have been working in football," Amor said.

"I have made a great error in judgement and feel it is only right for the football club that, as a result, I step down from my position."

Amor added that he will also remove himself from the club's board with immediate effect.

Eastleigh said they were awaiting the full outcome of the investigation by the FA, who are set to publish details of the charge.

Amor joined Eastleigh in 2014, with a background in retail, and is also one of three significant shareholders who own the club.

He went on to say "betting had clearly become a problem" for him in recent years.

"It isn't until your gambling life is laid out in front of you that this becomes clear. I have already found some comfort in this situation by stopping all forms of betting for the past four months."

Tom Coffey, the club's operations director, will take over the role of chairman.