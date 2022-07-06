Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group A
NorwayNorway20:00Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Euro 2022: NI captain Marissa Callaghan says she is fit to face Norway in opener

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marissa Callaghan
Marissa Callaghan has trained with the squad in Southampton this week
Women's Euro 2022 - Northern Ireland v Norway
Date: Thursday, 7 July Venue: St Mary's, Southampton Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: BBC One from 19:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says she is fit for her side's opening Euro 2022 match against Norway at St Mary's on Thursday.

The Cliftonville midfielder has not played since a "minor toe injury" left her in a protective boot in May, but has trained with the squad in Southampton this week..

Callaghan, 36, admitted that she did fear the injury could rule her out but that she is now fully recovered.

"I'm fit and ready to go," she said.

"It has been a tough few weeks since the injury happened, but as I said before nothing was going to stop me being here.

"The coaching and physio teams have been great and I am ready to go."

Thursday night's Group A match will be Northern Ireland's debut at a major tournament.

The team managed by Kenny Shiels is the lowest ranked of the 16 teams competing at venues across England.

They face Austria on 11 July before taking on hosts England four days later, with all three of their matches taking place at St Mary's.

More to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 7th July 2022

  • NorwayNorway20:00Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2England00000000
3Northern Ireland00000000
4Norway00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark00000000
2Finland00000000
3Germany00000000
4Spain00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands00000000
2Portugal00000000
3Sweden00000000
4Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2France00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Italy00000000
View full Women's European Championship tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport