Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marissa Callaghan has trained with the squad in Southampton this week

Women's Euro 2022 - Northern Ireland v Norway Date: Thursday, 7 July Venue: St Mary's, Southampton Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC One from 19:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says she is fit for her side's opening Euro 2022 match against Norway at St Mary's on Thursday.

The Cliftonville midfielder has not played since a "minor toe injury" left her in a protective boot in May, but has trained with the squad in Southampton this week..

Callaghan, 36, admitted that she did fear the injury could rule her out but that she is now fully recovered.

"I'm fit and ready to go," she said.

"It has been a tough few weeks since the injury happened, but as I said before nothing was going to stop me being here.

"The coaching and physio teams have been great and I am ready to go."

Thursday night's Group A match will be Northern Ireland's debut at a major tournament.

The team managed by Kenny Shiels is the lowest ranked of the 16 teams competing at venues across England.

They face Austria on 11 July before taking on hosts England four days later, with all three of their matches taking place at St Mary's.

More to follow.