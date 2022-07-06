Marissa Callaghan has trained with the squad in Southampton this week

Women's Euro 2022 - Northern Ireland v Norway Date: Thursday, 7 July Venue: St Mary's, Southampton Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC One from 19:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says she is fit for her side's opening Euro 2022 match against Norway at St Mary's on Thursday.

The Cliftonville midfielder has not played since a "minor toe injury" left her in a protective boot in May, but has trained with the squad in Southampton this week..

Callaghan, 36, admitted that she did fear the injury could rule her out but that she is now fully recovered.

"I'm fit and ready to go," she said.

"It has been a tough few weeks since the injury happened, but that is in the past and, as I said before, nothing was going to stop me being here.

"The coaching and physio teams have been great, I've had amazing support from everyone and I am ready to go.

"It was not just physically that I needed to get myself ready, but mentally as well.

Experienced Callaghan was given a guard of honour by her team-mates as she made her way on to the St Mary's pitch for Wednesday evening's training session, in which experienced trio Rachel Furness, Julie Nelson and Rachel Furness did not take part for the opening 15 minutes.

While revealing that she is fit and available for selection, Callaghan also gave an insight into how much the injury threatened to keep her out of the tournament.

"Obviously there was a little bit of fear. We are only human aren't we and we sometimes think of the worst scenario before we can think of the best.

"There were a few moments when I thought 'am I actually going to be able to do this?' but thankfully I am a very positive person and had a lot of people helping me.

"Obviously, ideally I'd like to have been involved in the build-up but for it was about being here, not just for myself but for Kenny and the girls.

"We have been on this incredible journey for the last three years and this is the pinnacle. This is what we have all worked so hard for."

Callaghan 'baffled our medical people' - Shiels

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels was full of praise for how his captain has managed to recover from her injury, but did not go as far as to say that she will definitely start the game against Norway.

"Marissa is the focal point of our squad. She is the captain. She is like a machine, the way she has come back has been unbelievable," he said.

"The medical people keep saying to me 'take care with Marissa' but there is no holding her back. Obviously there is something inside her that makes her want to be here and you want to see someone like that be successful.

"She is so programmed into being ready. She has baffled a few of our medical people with how she has got herself back.

"She is training really hard and what we just have to establish now between is if she is ready to start the game. She will certainly be ready to take part in at least some of it."

Thursday night's Group A match will be Northern Ireland's debut at a major tournament.

They face Austria on 11 July before taking on hosts England four days later, with all three of their matches taking place at St Mary's.