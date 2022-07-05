Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Cameron Humphreys spent the past three seasons playing in the Belgian top flight

Rotherham United have signed defender Cameron Humphreys on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old was a free agent after leaving Belgian top-flight side Zulte Waregem at the end of his contract.

The former England Under-19 international came through Manchester City's academy before making the move to Belgium in 2019.

Humphreys is the Millers' sixth summer signing after Cohen Bramall, Jamie McCart, Tom Eaves, Peter Kioso and Conor Washington.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.