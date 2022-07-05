Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are on the verge of landing their top transfer target after an agreement was reached in principle to sign PAOK striker Antonio Colak, according to multiple reports in Greece. (Daily Record) external-link

Colak is now expected to leave PAOK's training camp on Wednesday to head to Glasgow where he will undergo a medical before he joins up with the Rangers squad, potentially later this week. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Meanwhile, Southampton are in negotiations to sign Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, who will not be allowed to leave the club for a total fee below £10m. (The Athletic) external-link

Transfer talks for Aribo could see an agreement reached within the next 48 hours, but Rangers are determined to hold out for a package which amounts to £10m. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have warned Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza they are not prepared to wait indefinitely for him to make up his mind over a move to Glasgow. (Daily Record) external-link

Everton are understood to value striker Ellis Simms at around £500,000. While that fee could be met by Hearts, the striker's wage demands could prove prohibitive. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Dundee United are pushing to get midfield duo Dylan Levitt and Jamie McGrath in on loan deals. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts could be set to land a six-figure windfall from Aaron Hickey's imminent move to English Premier League side Brentford. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Former Celtic scout John Park has been appointed to a senior role at city rivals Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers had Premier League options but his only interest was to return to the club permanently and the Champions League. (Daily Record) external-link