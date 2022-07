Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Airdrieonians

In: Justin Devenny, midfielder (Kilmarnock, loan to permanent); Josh Rae, goalkeeper (Queen of the South); David Hutton, goalkeeper (Alloa Athletic); Cammy Ballantyne, defender (Montrose).

Out: Ian Murray, manager (Raith Rovers); Dylan Easton, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Scott Agnew (Raith Rovers); Josh Kerr, defender (Bohemians); Max Currie, goalkeeper (Queen of the South); Jordan Allan, forward (Clyde); Scott Walker, defender (Stenhousemuir); Jay Cantley, goalkeeper (Stenhousemuir); Matty McDonald, midfielder (Broomhill); Dean Ritchie, midfielder (East Stirlingshire); Scott Agnew, midfielder (retired); Luke Lyons, defender; Patrick Pyott, forward.

Loan ended: Jon Afolabi, forward (Celtic); Brody Paterson, defender (Celtic); Scott McGill, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Kyle MacDonald, defender (Dunfermline Athletic).

Alloa Athletic

In: Ross MacIver, forward (Partick Thistle, loan to permanent).

Out: Steven Boyd, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Alan Trouten, midfielder (East Fife); David Hutton, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Ben Armour, forward (Forfar Athletic); Jordan Armstrong, defender (Cowdenbeath); Mark Lamont, midfielder (Kilwinning Rangers); Lucas Williamson, forward.

Loan ended: Euan Henderson, forward (Heart of Midlothian); PJ Morrison, goalkeeper (Motherwell); Mouhamed Niang, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Blaise Riley-Snow, midfielder (Raith Rovers);

Clyde

In: Steven Thicot, defender (Kauno Zalgiris); Jordan Allan, forward (Airdrieonians); Conner Duthie, midfielder (Dumbarton); Ray Grant, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Kurtis Roberts, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Ross Lyon, defender (Stenhousemuir); Andy Rodden, defender (East Stirlingshire); Liam Scullion, midfielder (Fauldhouse United); Olly McDonald, forward (Gretna 2008); Euan Cameron, midfielder (Gretna 2008).

Out: Mark Docherty, defender (FC Edinburgh); Ally Love, forward (Dumbarton); Scott Rumsby, defender (Pollok); Gregory Tade, forward (Cumbernauld Colts); Owen Andrew, forward (Linlithgow Rose); Kevin Nicholl, defender (Kilwinning Rangers); Conrad Balatoni, defender (Civil Service Strollers); Monday Samuel, midfielder; Matthew Elsdon, defender; Robert Jones, forward; Billy Mortimer, defender; Jonathan Page, defender; Kieran McGrath, forward; Kai McCormack, midfielder.

Loan ended: Lewis Jamieson, forward (St Mirren); David Goodwillie, forward (Raith Rovers); Nick McAllister, defender (Ayr United).

Dunfermline Athletic

In: James McPake, manager; Chris Hamilton, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Kyle Benedictus, defender (Raith Rovers); Michael Beagley, defender (Broxburn Athletic).

Out: John Hughes, manager; Steven Lawless, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Dom Thomas, midfielder (Queen's Park); Ryan Dow, forward (Peterhead); Lewis Martin, defender (Kelty Hearts); Dan Pybus, midfielder; Reece Cole, midfielder; Leon Jones, defender.

Loan ended: Efe Ambrose, defender (Livingston); Jakub Stolarczyk, goalkeeper (Leicester City); Bobby Kamwa, forward (Leeds United); Coll Donaldson, defender (Ross County); Liam Polworth, midfielder (Kilmarnock).

FC Edinburgh

In: Innes Murray, midfielder (Hibernian, loan to permanent); Kieran MacDonald, defender (Hamilton Academical); Mark Docherty, defender (Clyde); Kieran Watson, midfielder (Penicuik Athletic); Nicky Reid, forward (Penicuik Athletic).

Out: Jack Leighfield, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers); Lucas Berry, midfielder (Cowdenbeath); Anthony McDonald, midfielder; James Farrell, midfielder.

Loan ended: Brian Schwake, goalkeeper (Livingston); Cammy Logan, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Jack Brydon, defender (Hibernian); Ben Stirling, defender (Hamilton Academical).

Falkirk

In: John McGlynn, manager; Coll Donaldson, defender (Ross County); Sean Mackie, defender (Hibernian); Stephen McGinn, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Finn Yeats, midfielder (Aberdeen); Gary Oliver, forward (Greenock Morton); Liam Henderson, defender (Arbroath); PJ Morrison, goalkeeper (Motherwell).

Out: Anton Dowds, forward (Partick Thistle); Cammy Williamson, defender (Annan Athletic); Paul Dixon, defender (Peterhead); Mackenzie Lemon, defender (Cowdenbeath); Ben Weekes, midfielder (Cowdenbeath); Johnny Armstrong, midfielder (Broomhill); Leigh Griffiths, forward; Charlie Telfer, midfielder; Aaron-Taylor Sinclair, defender; Samuel Ompreon, forward; Robbie Mutch, goalkeeper; Gary Miller, midfielder; Luke Holt, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Keaghan Jacobs, midfielder (Livingston); Jaze Kabia, forward (Livingston); Jevon Mills, defender (Hull City).

Kelty Hearts

In: John Potter, manager (Queen's Park); Lewis Martin, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Brodie Strang, midfielder (Inverkeithing Hilfield Swifts).

Out: Kevin Thomson, manager; Scott Hooper, defender (Annan Athletic, loan to permanent); Andy Black, midfielder (East Kilbride); Botti Biabi, forward; Dougie Hill, defender.

Loan ended: Maksym Kucheriavyi, midfielder (St Johnstone); Kieran Ngwenya, defender (Aberdeen); Harrison Clark, midfielder (Livingston); Danny Finlayson, defender (St Mirren).

Montrose

In: Blair Lyons (Partick Thistle, loan to permanent).

Out: Cammy Ballantyne, defender (Airdrieonians); Allan Fleming, goalkeeper (East Fife); Elijah Simpson, forward.

Loan ended: Cammy F Ballantyne, midfielder (St Johnstone); Lyall Cameron, midfielder (Dundee); Liam McFarlane, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian).

Peterhead

In: Ryan Dow, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Danny Strachan, defender (Dundee, loan to permanent); Paul Dixon, defender (Falkirk); Ryan Strachan, defender (Cove Rangers); Ola Adeyemo, forward (Cove Rangers); Conor O'Keefe, midfielder (Elgin City); Robbie McGale, midfielder (Stirling University).

Out: Scott Brown, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Grant Savoury, midfielder (Queen's Park); Rico Quitongo, defender (Queen of the South); Brett Long, goalkeeper (Dumbarton); Alan Cook, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Lenny Wilson, goalkeeper (Brechin City); Simon Ferry, midfielder (Open Goal Broomhill); Derek Lyle, forward (retired); Gary Fraser, midfielder (Open Goal Broomhill); Ryan Conroy, midfielder (Open Goal Broomhill); Conor Cullen, goalkeeper (Glenafton Athletic); Derryn Kesson, forward (St Andrews United); Niah Payne, midfielder; Jadel Musanhu, defender.

Loan ended: Ryan Duncan, midfielder (Aberdeen); Flynn Duffy, defender (Dundee United); Shaun Want, defender (Hamilton Academical); Owen Cairns, defender (Fraserburgh).

Queen of the South

In: Gavin Reilly, forward (Livingston); Michael Ruth, defender (Aberdeen); Iain Wilson, midfielder (Greenock Morton); David McKay, defender (Raith Rovers); Ciaran McKenna, defender (Partick Thistle); Connor Murray, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Max Currie, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Rico Quitongo, defender (Peterhead); Stuart Morrison, defender (Queen's Park).

Out: Ally Roy, forward (Glentoran); Josh Rae, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Roberto Nditi, defender (Forfar Athletic); Niyah Joseph, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Scott Dunn, defender (Stranraer); Alex Cooper, defender; Ruben Soares Junior, forward; Udoka Chima, defender; Josh Debayo, defender; Matthew Henderson, defender; Aidan Fitzpatrick, midfielder.

Loan ended: Darragh O'Connor, defender (Motherwell); Max Johnston, defender (Motherwell); Sam Folarin (Middlesbrough); Innes Cameron, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Shea Gordon, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Ben Liddle, midfielder (Bristol Rovers).