Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Arbroath

In: Keaghan Jacobs, midfielder (Livingston); Cammy Gill, goalkeeper (Cowdenbeath); Kieran Shanks, forward (Inverurie Locos).

Out: Liam Henderson, defender (Falkirk); Gavin Swankie, midfielder (retired); Calum Antell, goalkeeper (Berwick Rangers); Michael Bakare, forward; Sam Ford, forward.

Loan ended:Jack Hamilton, forward (Livingston); Chris Hamilton, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Craig Wighton, forward (Dunfermline Athletic).

Ayr United

In: David Bangala, defender (Pohronie); Frankie Musonda, defender (Raith Rovers); Ben Dempsey, midfielder (Charlton Athletic, loan to permanent); Jayden Mitchell-Lawson, midfielder (Swindon Town); Dipo Akinyemi, forward (Welling United).

Out: Aaron Muirhead, forward (Partick Thistle); Jack Baird, defender (Greenock Morton); Michael Miller, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Markus Fjortoft, defender; Tomi Adeloye, forward; Ryan Gondoh, defender; Alex Kenyon, midfielder.

Loan ended: Kerr McInroy, midfielder (Celtic); James Maxwell, defender (Rangers); Blaine Rowe, defender (Coventry City).

Cove Rangers

In: Jim McIntyre, manager; Gerry McDonagh, forward (Halifax Town).

Loan in: Evan Towler, defender (Aberdeen).

Out: Paul Hartley, manager (Hartlepool United); Harry Milne, defender (Partick Thistle); Ryan Strachan, defender (Peterhead); Ola Adeyemo, forward (Peterhead); Jevan Anderson, defender (Elgin City, loan to permanent).

Loan ended: Kai Fotheringham, midfielder (Dundee United).

Loan out: Balint Demus, goalkeeper (Buckie Thistle).

Dundee

In: Gary Bowyer, manager; Tyler French, defender (Wrexham, undisclosed); Zak Rudden, forward (Partick Thistle, loan to permanent).

Out: Mark McGhee, manager; Charlie Adam, midfielder; Danny Mullen, forward; Declan McDaid, midfielder; Christie Elliott, midfielder; Liam Fontaine, defender; Danny Strachan, defender.

Loan ended: Vontae Daley-Campbell, defender (Leicester City); Zeno Ibsen Rossi, defender (Bournemouth).

Greenock Morton

In: Carlo Pignatiello, midfielder (Livingston); Darragh O'Connor, defender (Motherwell); Jack Baird, defender (Ayr United); Jai Quitongo, forward (Queen's Park); Grant Gillespie, midfielder (Queen's Park).

Loan in: Brian Schwake, goalkeeper (Livingston).

Out: Gary Oliver, forward (Falkirk); Iain Wilson (Queen of the South); Brian McLean, defender; Gozie Ugwu, forward; Mark Russell, midfielder; Michael Ledger, defender.

Loan ended: Jamie Brandon, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Gavin Reilly, forward (Livingston); Oisin McEntee, defender (Newcastle United).

Hamilton Academical

In: Jonny Ngandu, midfielder (Coventry City).

Out: Stuart Taylor, head coach; Kieran MacDonald, defender (FC Edinburgh); Kyle Munro, midfielder (East Kilbride); David Moyo, forward; Ronan Hughes, midfielder; Ben Stirling, defender; Jack Garrad, midfielder.

Loan ended: Mihai Popescu, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Kai Kennedy, midfielder (Rangers); Josh Mullin, midfielder (Livingston); Joe Hilton, goalkeeper (Blackburn Rovers).

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

In: Zak Delaney, defender (West Bromwich Albion); Max Ram, defender (Wycombe Wanderers); Steven Boyd, forward (Alloa Athletic); George Oakley, forward (Woking); Nathan Shaw, midfielder (Fylde).

Out: Kieron Willox, midfielder (Rangers, undisclosed); Kenny MacInnes, midfielder (Elgin City); Ryan Fyffe, defender (Buckie Thistle); Kirk Broadfoot, defender; Harry Nicolson, defender.

Loan ended: Reece McAlear, midfielder (Norwich City); Logan Chalmers, forward (Dundee United); Joe Hardy, forward (Accrington Stanley).

Partick Thistle

In: David Mitchell, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Jack McMillan, defender (Livingston): Aaron Muirhead, forward (Ayr United); Steven Lawless, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Anton Dowds, forward (Falkirk); Harry Milne, defender (Cove Rangers).

Out: Zak Rudden, forward (Dundee, loan to permanent); Mouhamed Niang, defender (Hartlepool United); Ciaran McKenna, defender (Queen of the South); Connor Murray, midfielder (Queen of the South); Ross MacIver, forward (Alloa Athletic, loan to permanent); Blair Lyons, midfielder (Montrose, loan to permanent); Shea Gordon, midfielder (Larne); Cammy Cooper, forward (Rangers, undisclosed); Richard Foster, defender; Stephen Hendrie, defender; Robbie Crawford, midfielder; Steven Bell, midfielder.

Loan ended: Juan Alegria, forward (Rangers); Alex Jakubiak, forward (Dundee); Kyle McAllister, midfielder (St Mirren); Lewis Mayo, defender (Rangers); Andy Firth, goalkeeper (Rangers).

Queen's Park

In: Jason Naismith, defender (Kilmarnock); Dom Thomas, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Grant Savoury, midfielder (Peterhead).

Out: Jai Quitongo, forward (Greenock Morton); Grant Gillespie, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Stuart Morrison, defender (Queen of the South); Bob McHugh, forward (East Kilbride); Michael Doyle, defender; Peter Grant, defender; Willie Muir, defender; Darren Lyon, midfielder; Will Baynham, forward.

Loan ended: Luca Connell, midfielder (Celtic); Luis Longstaff, midfielder (Liverpool); Connor Smith, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Connor McBride, midfielder (Blackburn Rovers); Ronan Darcy, midfielder (Bolton Wanderers).

Loan out:Callum Yeats, midfielder (Stenhousemuir).

Raith Rovers

In: Ian Murray, manager (Airdrieonians); Dylan Easton, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Scott Brown, midfielder (Peterhead); Scott Agnew, midfielder (East Fife); Ross Millen, defender (Scunthorpe United).

Out: John McGlynn, manager (Falkirk); Frankie Musonda, midfielder (Ayr United); Kyle Benedictus, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); David McKay, defender (Queen of the South); Reghan Tumilty, defender (Hartlepool United); Blaise Riley-Snow, midfielder.

Loan ended: Matej Poplatnik, forward (Livingston); Sean Mackie, defender (Hibernian); Ben Williamson, midfielder (Rangers); Ethon Varian, forward (Stoke City).